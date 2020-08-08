Trump Didn’t Issue Executive Order Today, Here Is What He Said About Extending Unemployment Benefits, Payroll Tax Cut, Eviction Moratorium And Student Loans

(Photo by Ron Sachs – Pool/Getty Images)

Getty Images



Democrats and Republicans stopped working to settle on a 2nd stimulus bundle, and Congress was not able to provide the 2nd stimulus help on its self-imposed due date.

Trump wishes to resolve the stimulus matter by taking things in his hands through executive orders. In this speech today, he made it clear if policymakers do not fix the 2nd stimulus bundle issue, he will. He said, “If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief, I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need.”

It is necessary to discuss that Trump said before that he might be providing executive orders today to resolve the 2nd stimulus help bundle. From a legal viewpoint, it is still unclear if he can do that.

But now it appears like he is still counting on his administration. Trump has some hope from policymakers who are associated with this settlement procedure.

Trump said, “my administration continues to work in good faith to reach an agreement with Democrats in Congress that will extend unemployment benefits provide protections against evictions.”

Trump continued to blame Democrats for not having a contract on the 2nd stimulus bundle. He said, “Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to demand extreme left-wing policies that have absolutely nothing to do with the China infection. So, you have an infection that is available in, and you have individuals in Congress that do not wish to assist our …