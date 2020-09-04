Trump denies mocking US soldiers captured and killed in battle



President Trump supposedly stated a popular US cemetery was “filled with losers”





President Trump has actually rejected allegations that he made disparaging remarks about US soldiers who were captured or killed in battle.

According to The Atlantic publication, Mr Trump cancelled a check out to a US cemetery outside Paris in 2018 since he stated it was “filled with losers”.

The claims have actually because been supported by 2 senior military authorities in a story by AP news firm.

But in a tweet, the president knocked the claims as “made up fake news”.

During a check out to France in 2018, Mr Trump cancelled a check out to the Aise-Marne American Cemetery, and at the time the White House blamed bad weather condition.

However 4 sources informed The Atlantic he turned down the concept of going to since the rain would dishevel his hair, and he did not think it essential to honour America’s war dead.