Trump demands officials prosecute source who leaked underground bunker trip, report says

Donald Trump has said he wants to find and prosecute the person who leaked information regarding his day at the White House bunker amidst George Floyd protests in Washington, according to a report.

Three sources told The New York Times that Mr Trump has become “consumed” with distinguishing where the leak came from and reprimanding those involved.

The report said Mr Trump is demanding that officials find and prosecute those accountable for divulging information regarding his day at the bunker, which was then widely reported by the media.





Reports that the president was rushed to the White House bunker for his safety during the third night of violent clashes involving the police and protesters emerged on 1 June.

Sources told CNN that the president, the first lady, and their son Barron were all taken to the bunker within an emergency protocol for near to an hour.

Mr Trump later claimed that he took place to the White House bunker for an “inspection,” although US Attorney General William Barr contradicted the president’s claim and confirmed that Mr Trump took place to the bunker as the Secret Service recommended it.

“On Monday we were responding to three days of extremely violent demonstrations, right across from the White House. A lot of injuries to police officers, arson,” Mr Barr said within an interview with Fox News.

“Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended that the president decrease to the bunker.”

The White House bunker, whose complete name is the Presidential Emergency Operations Centre, is really a secure shelter underneath the house’s East Wing.

Its purpose is always to allow officials and presidents to continue their work in complete safety during emergencies and was famously used during 9/11.

Mr Trump later staged an image op at a shuttered church away from White House after violently clearing peaceful protesters from the area surrounding the White House on 1 June.

Some reports said Mr Trump staged the photo op partly out of anger at the sooner news coverage regarding the bunker.

The president’s temporary retreat to the bunker came following days of civil unrest in Washington and over the US on the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis following a white officer pinned him to the bottom by his neck for a prolonged time frame.

Demonstrations over the death of Floyd have taken invest all 50 states throughout the last three weeks with hundreds and 1000s of Americans protesting police brutality, systemic racism, and racial discrimination around the world.

The White House did not instantly respond to The Independent’s request comment.