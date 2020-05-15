Trump Demands Obama Testify – Lindsey Graham Says ‘I Don’t Think That’s A Good Idea’

On Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham rejected President Donald Trump’s demand for former President Barack Obama to testify as a part of his panel’s hearings in June on the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” probe into Trump’s 2016 presidential marketing campaign.

Trump to Graham: ‘He knew everything. Do it, Lindsey Graham. Just do it’

A reporter requested Sen. Graham on Thursday, “If you could respond to President Trump’s tweet earlier today where he said, ‘If I were a senator or congressman, the first person I would call to testify is about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA by far is former President Obama. He knew everything. Do it, Lindsey Graham. Just do it.”

Graham replied, “I issued a statement about that. We will be conducting oversight of all Crossfire Hurricane beginning the first week of June, I think. [We’ll be] starting with the Flynn case, then we’ll look at the Carter Page warrant application.”

“We’ll be calling all the people who signed the warrant and we’ll be asking questions like should there have ever been a Mueller investigation?’ and ‘Was there ever really any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia?” the senator mentioned.

Graham: ‘It could be a bad precedent to compel a former president to come before the Congress’

“As to unmasking, we’ll be asking questions about that regarding Gen. Flynn,” Graham continued. “But as I said in my statement, no president’s above the law, but we do have separations of powers and I think it could be a bad precedent to compel a former president to come before the Congress.”

 

“That would open up a can of worms, and for a variety of reasons, I don’t think that’s a good idea,” Graham mentioned.

“But we will do a lot of oversight over all things Crossfire Hurricane,” the senator completed.



