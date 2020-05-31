Trump delays ‘outdated’ G7 leaders’ summit

Image copyright

US President Donald Trump has stated he’ll postpone this yr’s G7 summit and invite leaders of different nations to take part within the talks.

“I don’t feel that… it properly represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries,” Mr Trump stated on Saturday.

The G7 group, which the US hosts this yr, contains Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK.

The president stated Russia, South Korea, Australia and India ought to be invited.

Speaking to reporters on board the presidential aircraft Air Force One, Mr Trump stated that he was delaying the summit – which was scheduled to happen later in June – till September.

Last week, Mr Trump stated it is likely to be potential to carry a gathering on the White House and doubtlessly elements of Camp David, the US presidential nation retreat, regardless of considerations over the coronavirus pandemic.

The G7 – or group of seven – leaders have been scheduled to satisfy by videoconference in late June in response to Covid-19.

The group is made up of the seven of the world’s largest economies.

It regards itself as “a community of values”, with freedom and human rights, democracy and the rule of regulation, and prosperity and sustainable improvement as its key ideas.