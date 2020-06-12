Trump defiant as cultural change sweeps America

In essence, he is arguing that there surely is something necessarily un-American and liberal about finally shedding the symbols and imagery of the Civil War, believing systemic racism stains the police force or covering up to stop the spread of a lethal virus he’s trying to wish away.

The President’s conduct is consistent with a very long time of going against the crowd and his impulse to utilize racial and cultural flashpoints for his or her own advantage. At a time when much of the nation, even many instinctively conservative individuals and institutions, is engaging in a racial reckoning, he is apparently betting that his stands will ignite and expand his political base and carry him to a backlash victory in November.

As he did with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, Trump is implicitly invoking an idealized past vision of a nation untarnished by political correctness, where white conservative values were dominant, that seems incompatible with an increasingly diverse country. At once, he is propagating an alternative reality that the pandemic has ended — despite rising cases in many states — to convince voters that the strong economy he was using as his main reelection pitch is along the way back.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Thursday that Trump will accept the nomination at a 15,000-person arena in Jacksonville, Florida — perhaps not in Charlotte, North Carolina, as in the pipeline — following the President took issue with social distancing guidelines from the Tar Heel State’s Democratic governor that would have curtailed the festivities that he wanted.

The President’s resumption of campaign rallies — he’ll be right back onstage in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next week — is crucial to driving home this two-pronged strategy. But reality is intruding; attendees will need to agree to a disclaimer that stipulates they don’t sue Trump’s campaign when they get coronavirus in a packed crowd. In it self, the event is a massive symbolic repudiation of the idea that there surely is any basis for Americans to change their behaviors and attitudes when confronted with two massive national crises.

But as the President fortifies his culture war positions, he is alienating his own generals, some Republican senators, executives who run sports leagues and Americans who tell pollsters that they’re uneasy together with his handling of the pandemic and the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Military leaders were shocked by Trump’s refusal to rename bases named for Confederate generals, who used arms contrary to the United States in a civil war fought to preserve slavery. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, now says that he was wrong to allow himself to be dragged in to Trump’s notorious photo op following the forceful dispersal of peaceful protesters outside the White House the other day.

NASCAR, the stock car racing circuit that’s seen as a bastion of Southern values, has banned the Confederate flag from its tracks in the latest stunning move to address a national outpouring set off by Floyd’s death. The NFL has apologized to its own black players — whom Trump blasted to take a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality.

Even some Republican senators, on whose support Trump can normally depend without even asking , broke with the President in the controversy over Confederate symbols. Some local politicians in several Southern, conservative bastions are moving forward the issue of Confederate monuments. And unlike Trump, most Republican senators walk around Capitol Hill wearing masks to help cut transmission of the novel coronavirus — obeying government advice from the experts the President has made a political choice to undercut.

Trump is also insisting that there is no systemic racism in the authorities — as he stakes out a “law and order” platform that he believes is attractive to a wider group than simply his political base. He said throughout a trip to Texas on Thursday that National Guard troops cut through protesters in Washington “like a knife through butter” and renewed his vow to “dominate” the streets.

“We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear, but will make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigots,” Trump said.

Trump seeks to ignite a political backlash

Trump’s instincts are that the “forgotten Americans” who constitute his base, and plenty more besides, are angry at and alienated by the current pace of change and the restrictions which have been imposed by governments on the activities throughout the pandemic. He is deliberately pitting white, conservative older Americans who subscribe to what they might call “traditional values” contrary to the more diverse, more liberal younger sector of the nation, which that he shocked to the core by beating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

It’s not the very first time the President has emerge in favor of preserving Confederate imagery — that he did so after the controversy over his racially charged comments on the Charlottesville protests in the past, speaking up for supporters in the South who believe that such monuments are quintessential icons of Southern heritage.

But 36 months on, Trump appears to be outpaced by the change erupting all around him, and the stakes of his strategy are becoming increasingly high. As polls show that he is badly trailing Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of November’s election, the possibilities appear to be growing that the President is navigating toward political terrain that can’t provide a foundation for his reelection. His decision to purely serve his base in a lot more than three years in power is facing its most acute test — it’s possible his failure to broaden his support can make a second term impossible.

But the President is sticking to his task, in the apparent belief that his rhetoric is seen very differently away from elite bubbles on the East Coast. And he is zeroing in on Democratic vulnerabilities, as an example calls for defunding the police, which he is using to portray Democrats as radicals from the American main-stream.

Trump puts Republican senators in a difficult spot

All day on Thursday, the President’s actions reflected a politician who’s convinced he is tapped to the pulse of the nation, which he says media elites have ignored, even though current polling suggests he may have made a losing bet and is really narrowing his support.

“My administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday, characteristically igniting a culture war skirmish that raged throughout the day. The President’s argument that shedding the names of Civil War generals will be disrespectful to troops who trained at such bases and then went off to fight and die in foreign wars makes little logical sense.

But it allows him to pose as the guardian of Southern, conservative values, waging political feuds with establishment elite institutions and opinion formers — a dynamic he always seeks to create and that has been successful for him in the past.

The President’s latest uproar is an unwanted one for a lot of Republican senators — particularly those who are already facing tough reelection fights and fear being dragged down by an increasingly unpopular President, who dropped to a 38% approval rating in a CNN poll this week.

A Republican-led Senate committee voted against Trump’s wishes on Thursday to aid an amendment written by Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts to eliminate Confederate leaders’ names from military bases — drawing a risk of a White House veto.

“There is always a history that we don’t want to forget,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee and supports the plan. “With regard to that, I agree with the President that we don’t want to forget our history. … But at the same time that doesn’t mean that we should continue with those bases with the names of individuals who fought against our country.”

The next few months — in light of the extraordinary reckoning many white Americans are experiencing about race, perhaps for the first time — will show whether Trump’s strategies will soon be as successful as these were four years back. And leading to one more question, a moral one, over whether a President — the titular head of the world — should work to reconcile national aspirations of equality as opposed to standing in how for his or her own political reasons.