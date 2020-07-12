Trump defends trips to golf courses, says it’s his ‘exercise’ and he plays ‘very fast’

“I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion,” Trump tweeted. “It is their number 1 passion in life, but nobody complains.

He added: “My ‘exercise’ is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer….”

The president’s tweet employs he visited his Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia on Saturday for a round. The president’s golf outing came after he canceled a campaign rally in New Hampshire, citing storms expected in the area from Tropical Storm Fay.

Saturday’s trip was Trump’s 275th visit to a golf club as president, and the 273rd time he traveled as president to among the golf clubs his family’s company owns.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Trump attacked President Barack Obama for reports of the latter’s visits to the links – saying “Because I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to go play golf.”

Obama – who played an overall total of 333 rounds of golf all through his eight years in office – had visited a golf course 98 times through the same time in his presidency as Trump. By late May, CBS reported that Trump had spent all or section of 248 days at a golf course while president.