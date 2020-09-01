Trump Defends Kenosha Shooting Suspect : NPR

toggle caption Win McNamee/Getty Images Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday decreased to condemn the actions of the believed 17-year-old shooter of 3 protesters versus cops cruelty in Kenosha, Wis., declaring, without proof, that it appeared the shooter was acting in self-defense.

Kyle Rittenhouse has actually been charged with 6 criminal counts, consisting of first-degree deliberate murder, for the shooting recently that left 2 protesters dead and a 3rd hurt. An examination is continuous, which the president likewise acknowledged.

The event happened throughout the 3rd night of discontent following the cops shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back several times at point-blank variety.

When asked throughout a Monday press rundown whether he would condemn the Illinois teenager’s actions, Trump safeguarded Rittenhouse, recommending that it appeared to him the shooter was acting in self …