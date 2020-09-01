Trump defends gunman charged with murdering 2 in Kenosha

But speaking at a White House press conference on Monday, Trump recommended that the protesters were the provocateurs, out to get Rittenhouse, which he was acting in self-defense.

“That was an interesting situation,” the president stated. “He was trying to get away from them, I guess it looks like, and he fell and then they very violently attacked him, and it was something that we are looking at right now and it’s under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would’ve been killed. It’s under investigation.”

The White House has actually up until now prevented talking about Rittenhouse, stating that there is inadequate info on his case. Trump has actually focused rather on slamming anti-racist protesters and Democrats for not condemning robbery and rioting, even after Joe Biden, the Democratic governmental candidate, emphatically condemned rioting and robbery in addresses recently and once again on Monday.

Trump’s choosing to provide the advantage of the doubt to Rittenhouse comes in plain contrast to his condemnation of protesters versus authorities violence who have actually shown in cities throughout the nation. During his Monday news rundown, Trump condemned the deadly shooting of a male thought to be a fan of a conservative group in Portland, Ore., as MAGA demonstraters and anti-racist protesters took on in tense clashes. Addressing a CNN press reporter, the president stated those accountable for that shooting were “your fans.”

Trump prepares to take a trip to …