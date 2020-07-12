Trump defends frequent golfing, saying ‘my exercise is playing’

Trump additionally defended his frequent golf-playing by arguing he typically will get work completed on the hyperlinks.

“I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a ‘tiny’ bit of exercise. Not bad!” he tweeted.

Before profitable the presidency, Trump was a frequent critic of Obama for taking part in golf in workplace. But Trump has spent many weekends at his numerous golf properties in Florida, New Jersey and Virginia, typically bringing lawmakers or enterprise leaders with him.

Trump has lengthy reacted strongly to scrutiny of his bodily or psychological well being, final week claiming to have “aced” a cognitive test without providing proof.

It was the President’s newest try and dismiss questions on his psychological capabilities and try and name into query these of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The White House wouldn’t present particulars of the check or say whether or not he was referring to a newer analysis than the one he underwent in 2018.

Trump’s basic medical standing has incessantly been the supply of hypothesis.

In June, the White House supplied a constructive have a look at an annual bodily, saying the President’s ldl cholesterol was down from earlier years, but it surely has by no means supplied a whole rationalization for an abrupt November 2019 journey to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that the White House claimed was meant to get an early begin on his yearly bodily.

At the time, the White House mentioned it was a “routine checkup,” although it was unannounced and wasn’t on the President’s inner schedule the morning he went there.

New questions in regards to the President’s well being surfaced final month when he appeared unsteady whereas descending a ramp at West Point’s graduation ceremony. Trump later raised the episode repeatedly, insisting his leather-based footwear made strolling down the ramp tough.