Trump defends accused Kenosha gunman, declines to condemn violence from his supporters By Reuters

By Jeff Mason and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Monday agreed a 17-year old charged with eliminating 2 individuals throughout demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin, stating the accused gunman was attempting to escape and would have been eliminated by demonstrators if he had actually not opened fire.

Trump on Tuesday will check out Kenosha, the website of demonstrations versus authorities cruelty and bigotry considering that Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black male, was shot 7 times by authorities onAug 23 and left paralyzed.

On the 3rd night of demonstrations, Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, shot 3 protesters, 2 fatally, with an attack rifle.

“He was trying to get away from them … And then he fell and then they very violently attacked him,” Trump stated at an instruction. “I guess he was in very big trouble … He probably would have been killed.”

Rittenhouse has actually been charged as an adult with 2 counts of first-degree murder and one count of tried murder, and his attorney has actually stated he prepares to argue self-defense.

The Republican president, who has actually made law and order a primary style of his re-election project, decreased to condemn violent acts by his …