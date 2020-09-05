Trump declines to condemn Russia over Navalny poisoning

At a press rundown on Friday, Trump was asked what his message to Russia had to do with Navalny’s poisoning, after the German federal government stated a chemical representative known to be utilized by the Kremlin was utilized versus Navalny.

“We have to look at it very seriously. If that’s the case, and I think we will,” Trump stated when asked how the United States ought to respond.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, I think it’s tragic. It’s terrible, it shouldn’t happen. We haven’t had any proof yet, but I will take a look,” he included.

It’s the most recent example of Trump decreasing to condemn Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for authoritarian actions. In the case of the Navalny poisoning, leaders around the globe, consisting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, provided strong condemnation and required responses from the Russian federal government.

In addition to German authorities, a NATO internal laboratory test showed “beyond doubt” that the opposition leader was poisoned with the military-grade nerve representative Novichok in what the NATO chief explained Friday as an “assassination attempt.” “It is interesting that everybody is always mentioning Russia,” Trump stated to a press reporter when inquired about the Navalny poisoning, “and I don’t mind you mentioning Russia, but I think probably China at this point is a nation that you should be talking about much more so than Russia, because the things that China is doing are far worse, if you take a look at what’s happening with the world.” At one point …

