Trump declares war on Social Security, Medicare (opinion)

Naaah But his executive action suspending collection of payroll taxes hands the Democrats the type of problem that can sink a candidateship. It is absolutely nothing less than a statement of war on Social Security andMedicare The payroll tax funds those 2 important and precious programs. When you suspend collection of the income that funds those 2 programs, you threaten their practicality. Say it with me, Democrats: Donald Trump wishes to gut Medicare and SocialSecurity
The Center for American Progress leapt on this like a duck on a June bug. Even prior to Trump revealed his executive order and 3 memorandums on Saturday, CAP was out with a memo slamming the President. CAP states that if his plan works it “would divert hundreds of billions from Social Security and Medicare.” Every Democrat must duplicate that.
Trump is a spontaneous, impetuous guy; that we understand. But on the problem of cutting Social Security and Medicare, this is not his very first effort. His 2021 and 2020 budget plans each proposed deep and unpleasant cuts in Social Security andMedicare How deep? How unpleasant? $2 trillion over 10 years, according to the Wall Street Journal. What a coincidence: that has to do with just how much Trump’s 2017 tax cut for business America expense. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, Trump’s business tax cut has a price tag of $1.9 trillion.
While socializing with the forgotten upper class in the globalist hangout of Davos, Switzerland in January, Trump stated he was open to cutting…