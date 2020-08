Trump declares war on Social Security, Medicare (opinion)

Trump is a spontaneous, impetuous guy; that we understand. But on the problem of cutting Social Security and Medicare, this is not his very first effort. His 2021 and 2020 budget plans each proposed deep and unpleasant cuts in Social Security andMedicare How deep? How unpleasant? $2 trillion over 10 years, according to the Wall Street Journal. What a coincidence: that has to do with just how much Trump’s 2017 tax cut for business America expense. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, Trump’s business tax cut has a price tag of $1.9 trillion.