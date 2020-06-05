Trump declares victory as US unemployment drops to 13.3%

Economists had anticipated the unemployment charge to be even worse in May, rising to practically 20%. But the gradual reopening of the economic system truly added new jobs moderately than eliminating additional positions.

“Really Big Jobs Report. Great going President Trump (kidding but true)!” Trump tweeted moments after the numbers got here out, quoting reward from Fox Business personalities calling the report “AMAZING,” “INCREDIBLE,” “stupendous,” and “a stunner” in subsequent tweets.

The excellent news within the jobs report comes as the nation faces social unrest throughout financial and well being crises. In one signal of systemic inequality, black unemployment, at 16.8%, stays considerably increased than white unemployment, at 12.4%.