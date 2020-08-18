Trump dangles cash for US firms moving from China

US President Donald Trump wishes to use tax credits to attract US firms to move factories out of China.

He has actually likewise threatened to remove federal government agreements from firms that continue to contract out work to China.

In a speech on Monday, Mr Trump promised to produce 10 million tasks in 10 months stating “we will end our reliance on China.”

It marks his newest attack on China, after relocations that have actually included tech business TikTok, We Chat and Huawei.

The statement came as stress in between Washington and Beijing have actually been intensifying quickly in current months.

The Trump administration is now casting its net beyond the Chinese innovation business it has actually implicated of threatening US nationwide security.

“We will create tax credits for companies that bring jobs from China back to America,” Mr Trump stated. “We built the greatest economy in the history of the world and now I have to do it again.”

Chinese interactions huge Huawei has actually consistently come under attack by the US federal government and on Monday even more constraints were put on the business to restrict the electrical parts it can purchase.

