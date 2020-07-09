Trump criticizes Fauci and says US in a ‘good place’ as Covid-19 cases top 3m – Armenian News

As the variety of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US reached 3m, and one other each day document fell with greater than 60,000 new cases, Donald Trump insisted the US was “in a good place” and admitted he “didn’t listen to my experts”.

The president additionally publicly attacked the US’s most senior non-political member of the White House coronavirus taskforce, Dr Anthony Fauci, who mentioned earlier this week the US was nonetheless “knee deep in the first wave” of the pandemic, The Guardian stories.

More than 130,000 Americans have now died from Covid-19, the best dying toll in the world.

Speaking to former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren for a Gray TV interview to be broadcast on Sunday, Trump mentioned: “I disagree with him. You know, Dr Fauci mentioned ‘don’t put on masks’ and now he says ‘wear them’. And you realize, he’s mentioned quite a few issues: ‘Don’t shut off China. Don’t ban China.’

“And I did it anyway. I sort of didn’t listen to my experts and I banned China.”

That was a reference to restrictions on vacationers from the nation the place the virus originated, ordered comparatively early in the US outbreak. The World Health Organization and different authorities have questioned the efficacy of such journey bans, significantly as Covid-19 might have unfold to the US anyway. Trump this week moved to withdraw the US from the WHO.

Fauci, 79, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. In the early phases of the pandemic, he emerged as a trusted public voice.

But tensions with Trump had been fast to emerge and Fauci has now reportedly been blocked from showing on main media platforms. He made his “first wave” comment on a National Institutes of Health webcast on Monday, following sobering testimony to the Senate final week.