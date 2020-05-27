President Donald Trump has been critical of the Chinese government for their lack of transparency from the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. CNN’s David Culver breaks down day-to-day developments in China and the US as Covid-19 became a worldwide pandemic.
Trump criticizes China for their coronavirus response. Here's what we know
