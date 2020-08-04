Trump criticizes Birx for the first time after she issues coronavirus warnings

While Trump and other top White House authorities have actually openly assaultedDr Anthony Fauci, the tweet significant the first time Birx, the planner of the White House coronavirus job force, openly drew Trump’s ire.

“So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!” Trump wrote

.

When Trump was asked what he indicated in his tweet, the President avoided the concern.

“Well, I think that we’re doing very well and we have done as well as any nation,” he informed press reporters at a press rundown Monday afternoon. “I told Dr. Birx I think we’re doing very well. She was in my office a little while ago. She’s a person I have a lot of respect for. I think Nancy Pelosi’s treated her very badly,” Trump included. “And I’m just referring to the fact that I thought that, really, they should say the job we’ve done … I think we’re just doing very well.” Birx sounded the alarms throughout a look on CNN Sunday, informing CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that the pandemic has actually reached a brand-new stage. “What we are seeing today is various from March andApril It is extremely …

