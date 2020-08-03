Trump Cracks Down On Federal Use Of Foreign Labor With Executive Order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that would stop federal companies from shooting United States residents in favor of foreign labor.

Preferential Treatment For Americans In Contract Jobs

The executive order now disallows the outsourcing of labour to foreign countries by federal companies. During the coronavirus pandemic, it is specifically crucial to keep American employees utilized, instead of delivering their tasks overseas.

It requires preferential treatment to be offered to United States locals and permit holders for any agreement positions, putting them on par with full-time functions. A research study will likewise be carried out to reveal simply the number of foreign visa holders are presently utilized by the federal government.

Trump: TVA’s Actions “Disastrous And Heartless”

The executive order was partially triggered by the actions of the Tennessee Valley Authority, a federally owned corporation that supplies flood control, electrical energy generation, and other such services to the Tennessee Valley.

The TVA fired 62 American IT employees in June in favor of contracted out labor. President Trump identified the actions of the TVA’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lyash, as “disastrous and heartless.” He gotten in touch with the board to get rid of …