By David Morgan and Tracy Rucinski

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) – President Donald Trump is weighing executive action to avoid enormous layoffs at U.S. airline companies if Congress stops working to concur a fresh coronavirus stimulus bundle, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stated on Wednesday.

His remarks came a day after American Airlines (O:-RRB- stated its labor force will diminish by 40,000, consisting of 19,000 uncontrolled cuts, in October without an extension of federal government help.

“If Congress is not going to work, this president is going to get to work and solve some problems. So hopefully, we can help out the airlines and keep some of those employees from being furloughed,” Meadows stated in an interview withPolitico

He appeared to recommend, nevertheless, that legal action would be required, informing Politico: “It would take a CARES package, I believe, to do it,” referring to the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bundle that Congress passed previously this year.

