Trump coronavirus response would face 9/11 Commission-style scrutiny under Dem plan

“From the start, the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been hampered by supply shortages, a lack of coordination and an inability to contain the virus,” Feinstein mentioned in a press release. “Even now, months after the first case was reported, basic needs like widespread testing and contact tracing are still missing.”

The Democrats’ plan got here because the nation has seen a resurgence in coronavirus infections, which now whole greater than 2.6 million confirmed instances, according to Johns Hopkins University.

But regardless of the numbers, President Trump insisted Wednesday that the U.S. would quickly rebound from the outbreak, which has killed greater than 128,000 Americans.

“We’re headed back in a very strong fashion with a ‘V,'” Trump mentioned throughout an look on Fox Business, referring to a V-shaped financial restoration. “And I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”

The Democrats’ plan, the National Commission on the COVID-19 Pandemic within the United States Act ,is sponsored by greater than a dozen different Democratic senators, together with Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

According to the plan, commissioners — who would embrace related consultants in quite a lot of fields, together with public well being, intelligence, epidemiology and emergency preparedness — would maintain hearings and provides a full accounting on the dealing with of the coronavirus on federal, state and native ranges and the personal sector.

The outcomes would be submitted to the president, Congress and the general public.

The proposed panel would additionally look into what public info and intelligence the federal government obtained earlier than the virus got here to the U.S.

“More than 100,000 Americans have lost their lives to this disease,” Feinstein continued. “We must examine our response to learn lessons from this crisis in order to better prepare for the next one. This won’t be the last pandemic we face, but it can be the last one that catches us off guard, but that will only happen if we invest the time and energy into determining what went wrong.”

The fee wouldn’t be established till February 2021 — “hopefully after the pandemic has been overcome and after the presidential election,” Feinstein’s workplace mentioned.

The fee would even have subpoena energy to compel witnesses and paperwork, satisfactory staffing, assets and would make suggestions to be higher ready for future outbreaks.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., launched an identical invoice within the House in April.