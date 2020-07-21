Trump contradicts his press secretary on how often he is tested: ‘I don’t know about more than one’ time a day

“I don’t know about more than one,” Trump responded to a reporter who asked why he was tested more than once a day. “I do probably on average a test every two days, three days, and I don’t know of any time I’ve taken two in one day, but I could see that happening.”
Speaking throughout a morning briefing just hours early in the day, press secretary Kayleigh McEneny described Trump as the “most tested man in America” who does not risk spreading the virus to others.
“He’s tested more than anyone, multiple times a day,” she said. “And we believe that he’s acting appropriately.”
Previously, the White House had indicated Trump received regular coronavirus tests, as did individuals who come into close proximity to him. But the frequency of the tests — multiple per day — wasn’t known.
Still, the high frequency of Trump’s coronavirus tests offered a new picture of the administration’s efforts to protect him from a virus that continues to rage around the world.
Asked later to detail more fully his testing regime, McEnany would say only that Trump is tested often but would not enter into further specifics.
“Sometimes it is more than one time a day,” she said.
McEneny said Trump has been “consistent” on masks, even though he refused for months to be photographed wearing one and has downplayed their importance in containing coronavirus.
On Monday, Trump tweeted a grayscale photograph of himself wearing a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Medical Center two weekends ago. He wrote that many people called mask-wearing “patriotic.”
Yet a few hours later, Trump was seen at his hotel in Washington without wearing a mask, a violation of local rules.
This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.