Trump contradicts his press secretary on how often he is tested: ‘I don’t know about more than one’ time a day

“I don’t know about more than one,” Trump responded to a reporter who asked why he was tested more than once a day. “I do probably on average a test every two days, three days, and I don’t know of any time I’ve taken two in one day, but I could see that happening.”

Speaking throughout a morning briefing just hours early in the day, press secretary Kayleigh McEneny described Trump as the “most tested man in America” who does not risk spreading the virus to others.

“He’s tested more than anyone, multiple times a day,” she said. “And we believe that he’s acting appropriately.”

Previously, the White House had indicated Trump received regular coronavirus tests, as did individuals who come into close proximity to him. But the frequency of the tests — multiple per day — wasn’t known.