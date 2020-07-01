Trump continues to claim he wasn’t briefed on Russian bounties intelligence

Trump made the claim despite conflicting reports — including a US official telling CNN that intelligence about the bounties was within the President’s Daily Brief some time this spring.
“I’m sure I don’t see many things that they don’t think rose to the occasion,” Trump said, while claiming not to have been briefed on the intelligence.
“This didn’t rise to the occasion. And from what I hear — and I hear it pretty good, the intelligence people — many of them — didn’t believe it happened at all. I think it’s a hoax, I think it’s a hoax by the newspapers and the Democrats,” Trump told Fox Business in a Wednesday interview.
Trump said if there was a predicament in which Russians put a bounty on US troops lives they might “hear about it.”
“First of all, they’d hear about it. But we never heard about it because intelligence never found it to be of that level. Where it would rise to that,” he said.
“This was something that never got presented to me, and they know that, never got presented because it didn’t rise to that level,” the President said.
The White House had repeatedly denied Trump was “personally briefed” on similar intelligence this year, claiming the assessment “wasn’t verified.”
But a US official familiar with the newest information told CNN that intelligence in regards to the Russian bounties was within the President’s Daily Brief some time in the spring. The written document includes the intelligence community’s most important and urgent information.