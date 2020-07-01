Trump continues to claim he wasn’t briefed on Russian bounties intelligence

Trump made the claim despite conflicting reports — including a US official telling CNN that intelligence about the bounties was within the President’s Daily Brief some time this spring.

“I’m sure I don’t see many things that they don’t think rose to the occasion,” Trump said, while claiming not to have been briefed on the intelligence.

“This didn’t rise to the occasion. And from what I hear — and I hear it pretty good, the intelligence people — many of them — didn’t believe it happened at all. I think it’s a hoax, I think it’s a hoax by the newspapers and the Democrats,” Trump told Fox Business in a Wednesday interview.

Trump said if there was a predicament in which Russians put a bounty on US troops lives they might “hear about it.”