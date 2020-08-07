Trump continues his norm-breaking by campaigning from the White House

It’s one of several scenarios arising from the current brainstorming sessions, according to Trump aides who described the thinking to CNN. Other possible backdrops range from the grandiosity of a US naval ship to the intimacy of the White House’s private residence.

While administration and campaign officials have said they don’t believe setting the speech at the White House presents ethical problems, they are nevertheless gauging the public reaction to reports about it closely. Some of the pushback could come from senior members of the President’s own party.

“Is that even legal?” Senate Republican Whip John Thune said of the idea. “I assume that’s not something that you could do … I think anything to do with federal property would seem to me to be problematic.”

A source close to the campaign said there has been some concern about the negative reaction, but the White House remains the most likely — and most convenient — venue for Trump’s speech. Trump would not be the first president to use the trappings of the White House in a reelection bid. But previous administrations went to painstaking lengths to give the illusion of separation between the campaign and the White House. And past presidents have delivered speeches at the White House imbued with political motive, they have largely couched those in policy and presidential action. But giving an acceptance speech on the eve of receiving their party’s nomination for President is among the most politically charged…

