Trump considers in-person G7 meeting despite coronavirus pandemic – Panorama

Donald Trump has mentioned he could search to revive a face-to-face meeting of Group of Seven leaders close to Washington, after earlier canceling the gathering because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian experiences.

“I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David,” the US president tweeted on Wednesday. “The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all – normalization!”

In March, the Republican president canceled the bodily summit scheduled for June, shifting to a video convention as nations grappled with the shutdown of worldwide journey and a number of closures to struggle the outbreak.

The leaders’ April and May discussions have been additionally moved to teleconference.

But Trump, who’s head of the G7 this 12 months, mentioned an in-person summit could be an emblem of the United States and different nations in search of to return to regular, one thing the president has urged ought to occur rapidly despite considerations from public well being specialists.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, is open to touring to the United States for an in-person meeting of G7 leaders if the coronavirus pandemic state of affairs permits, an Elysee official mentioned on Wednesday.

“He’s open, he’s even willing to go there, but obviously with this caveat: only if the sanitary conditions allow,” the official mentioned, after the 2 leaders talked on the telephone.