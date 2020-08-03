Trump considering unilateral action as stalemate over coronavirus relief continues

As Congress continues to flounder on a path forward for the next stage of coronavirus relief, President Donald Trump stated Monday that he was considering executive action if Congress stops working to act.

“They’re not interested in the people, they’re not interested in unemployment. They’re not interested in evictions — which is a big deal. The evictions — they want to evict a lot of people,” Trump stated.”They’re going to be evicted. But I’m going to stop it, because I’ll do it myself if I have to. I have a lot of powers with respect to executive orders and we are looking at that very seriously right now.”

It is unclear at this time what sort of unilateral steps the administration is considering taking without the input of Congress, though throughout settlements on Capitol Hill, members of the administration have actually regularly specified that the president is acutely concentrated on unemployment benefits and securities for house owners and occupants.

“Unilateral action is certainly an option if the Democrats continue to find a plethora of ways to say no to reasonable options,” a senior administration authorities informed ABCNews

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the president’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, did not react to concerns from press reporters on Capitol Hill on Monday about any possible executive action by Trump.