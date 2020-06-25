Trump, Congress float a second round of stimulus payments. Here’s what they could look like

“Three’s a lot of discussions going on. Probably, we would want to target those folks who lost their jobs and are most in need,” said White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow in a interview with Fox Business Tuesday.
The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service worked to send the money through direct deposits, or as check and debit cards sent in the mail. They started venturing out in mid-April and have been disbursed to nearly 160 million people for a total of $267 billion.
But some economists say a targeted approach would be far better.
Giving top of the class more income isn’t likely to solve that problem when there is still a public health crisis plus some people are not comfortable venturing out to eat and shop.
That’s why, Friedman argues, that new stimulus money should be aiimed at both low-income households also to people who saw a major loss of income.
“I’m not a fan of the $1,200 checks. For some people, it was too little if they just lost their job. For other people, who kept their jobs, it wasn’t necessary,” mentioned Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh, a professor from Columbia Business School.
“The pandemic isn’t over yet. We can’t shoot all our bullets in the first few months,” Nieuwerburgh mentioned.
Both economists point out extending lack of employment insurance rewards, in some contact form, as a way to targeted those who are the majority of in require.
Congress boosted lack of employment checks by simply $600 a week in addition to added 13 weeks of pay, past what says offer. The additional money will certainly expire upon July 31 without Congressional action, nevertheless the 13-week expansion will remain set up until the conclusion of the season.
Extending unemployment rewards could become another thing Congress considers inside July, together with additional help for small enterprises and financing for says and metropolitan areas.
There is now wide agreement anything has to be completed, but there is division between Republicans, who else control the particular Senate, regarding what which should look like — in addition to they’re not necessarily unified upon whether it will include even more direct stimulus payments.
“I don’t think that’s a good idea at this point,” Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania told CNN.
