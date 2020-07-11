Trump confirms he OK’d US cyberattack against Russia in 2018: report

AUSTRALIA BLAMES CHINA FOR MONTHS-LONG CYBER ATTACKS

In an interview with Post columnist Marc A. Thiessen, Trump said he OK’d the U.S. operation after receiving an intelligence report about Russia’s activities.

“Look, we stopped it,” the president said, contrasting his action with what he claimed was former President Barack Obama’s reluctance to do this in 2016.

According to Thiessen, Trump claimed Obama “said nothing” about Russian interference that year because he thought Hillary Clinton was going to win the race for the White House against Trump.

Trump said Obama “knew ahead of the election that Russia was playing around. Or, he was told. Whether or maybe not it was so or maybe not, who knows? And he said nothing. And the main reason he said nothing was that he didn’t wish to touch it because he thought [Clinton] was winning because he read phony polls. So, he thought she would win.

“And we had the silent majority that said, ‘No, we like Trump,’” the president added.

The Washington Post previously reported about the attack in February 2019 but this week’s interview was the first time the president confirmed his involvement, the Post reported.