Trump condemns flag burning as DC protesters set US flag on fire

Protesters also burned smaller American flags on the embers of the more expensive one per day after demonstrators defaced and attempted to pull down an Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park. Police intervened before the protesters were successful.

TRUMP ISSUES WARNING AMID VANDALISM, EFFORT TO TOPPLE ANDREW JACKSON STATUE IN LAFAYETTE SQUARE PARK

Police held a line in front of historic St. John’s Church Episcopal after it absolutely was vandalized again Monday with graffiti.

The National Park Service announced the park will be closed Tuesday as it assesses the damage and begins to create repairs.

City officials and police also removed tents and canopies left by protesters wanting to set up an autonomous zone close to the White House similar to one which recently turned violent in Seattle.

The White House and Lafayette Park have become a focal point for Black Lives Matter protesters calling for justice and equality following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died following a white officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Earlier this month, Trump called banning flag burning a “no brainer” and supported Senator Steve Daines’ proposed constitutional amendment to make flag burring illegal.

The Supreme Court has ruled flag burning is protected free speech.

