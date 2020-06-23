Trump coerced father into removing niece and nephew from will

Donald Trump and his siblings coerced their father into cutting their niece and nephew out of his will then perjured themselves about it a while later, explosive court papers seen by DailyMail.com claim.

The allegations were made in 2000 by Mary and Fred Trump III, the children of the President’s dead brother Fred Jr, in case for wrongfully terminating their health insurance.

The bitter family dispute has arrive at the fore after it absolutely was revealed that Mary has written a tell-all – due out in August – that will include ‘harrowing and salacious’ information about the Trump family. According to the president, Mary has violated an non-disclosure agreement.

In court papers obtained by DailyMail.com, Mary and her brother Fred challenged the will of family patriarch Fred Trump Sr, and so-called that the Trump family ‘maliciously’ ended their medical coverage.

In an affidavit Mary claimed she discovered that in September 1991 Fred Sr, rewrote his will therefore it ‘virtually disinherited’ her and her brother.

The new will divided the majority of the inheritance among his living young ones, meaning Mary and Fred III only got $200,000 each because their father was dead.

When they challenged the will in probate court, the Trump family allegedly canceled their health insurance in ‘retaliation’.

The lawsuit goes further and alleges the President, his brother Robert and their sister Maryanne manipulated Fred Sr into significantly shrinking their inheritance.

Mary and Fred claim the Trumps lied through the probate for Fred Sr’s estate by saying he’d ‘not a scintilla of diminished capacity’ when he changed the will in 1991 at age 85.

But medical practioners who examined Fred Sr around then said he’d early signs of dementia and couldn’t even remember his birthday nor information on a story read to him 30 minutes prior, in accordance with medical reports included in the lawsuit.

The documents allegedly show that Robert Trump told medical practioners in 1992 that Fred Sr’s memory had seen a ‘notable decline’ for days gone by two years, flatly contradicting his later testimony to the probate court.

The court papers also claim that Fred Sr’s judgement was further impaired by issues with alcohol.

Mary and Fred III even claim their grandfather may not have now been the one to sign his revised will and contend it was ‘allegedly’ signed by him.

Donald Trump and his siblings coerced their father into cutting their niece and nephew out of his will then perjured themselves about it a while later, explosive court papers seen by DailyMail.com claim

The lawsuit goes further and alleges the President, his brother Robert and their sister Maryanne manipulated Fred Sr into significantly shrinking their inheritance

The allegation was made in 2000 by Mary (left) and Fred Trump III (right), the children of the President’s dead brother Fred Jr, in case for wrongfully terminating their health insurance. The dispute from two decades ago, which was settled on confidential terms, was thrown straight back into the general public eye when it emerged that Mary had written a book about Donald. The book, that is out the following month, is called Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man

In an affidavit Mary Trump claimed: ‘At the full time the will was executed, my grandfather was enduring from senile dementia and significant memory impairment.

‘My brother and I really believe that the will may be the product of undue influence and coercion by defendants upon my grandfather, who clearly lacked the necessity mental capacity to make a will.’

The dispute from two decades ago, which was settled on confidential terms, was thrown straight back into the general public eye when it emerged that Mary had written a book about Donald.

The book, which is out next month, is named Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

The blurb says that Mary, 55, a psychologist, describes a ‘nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse’ that helped to make Donald Trump the person he is today.

The lawsuit was filed in April 2000 at the Nassau County court in Long Island, New York.

Fred Sr. accumulated The Trump Organization into a vast property empire and Fred Trump Jr was his eldest son.

The civil complaint is for Mary and Fred III, the children of Fred Trump Jr, (pictured) the eldest brother of the President who died in 1982 aged 42 after a duration of battling alcohol addiction

But Fred Jr battled alcoholism his entire life and died at the age of 42 in 1982.

He left behind his widow Lisa and his two young ones, Fred III and Mary.

Their health insurance was covered by among Fred Sr’s companies because it had for ages been until his death in June 1999.

In an affidavit Mary claimed at that point, she discovered that in September 1991 Fred Sr, rewrote his will therefore it ‘virtually disinherited’ her and Fred III.

The new will divided the majority of the inheritance among his living young ones, meaning Mary and Fred III only got $200,000 each because their father was dead.

That included coverage for Fred III’s disabled infant son William, who needed round the clock nursing care for his seizures.

In her affidavit Mary claimed: ‘I remember ending up in my uncle Robert (Trump) at the Drake Hotel (in New York) in mid-1999.

‘The purpose of the meeting was my uncle’s try to persuade us to sign waivers and consents to the probate of my grandfather’s will.

‘When we expressed reluctance to do so, my uncle immediately stated that (the health insurance company) had already expended $125,000 for William’s care.

‘This barely veiled threat surfaced again numerous times, more blatantly, throughout probate proceedings.’

Mary claimed that the probate of Fred Sr’s will – that was not resolved at the time – was ‘not a slam dunk’ for the Trump family.

Medical reports included in their lawsuit allegedly show that Robert Trump (pictured together with his father in 1989) told doctors in 1992 that Fred Sr’s memory had seen a ‘notable decline’ for the past couple of years, flatly contradicting his later testimony to the probate court. The court papers suggest that Fred Sr’s judgement may have been further impaired by problems with alcohol

As Fred Sr recovered at a healthcare facility, Dr. Philip D. Wilson, the surgeon-in-chief at Cornell University Medical College who performed the task, said his ‘confused state of mind seems aggravated by the procedure’. Pictured: Fred Sr was designed to do a drawing test. Dr Jutagir wrote in his report: ‘He could draw a clock accurately from memory but could not set the hands at the requested time’

While his doctors noted he had enjoyed ‘excellent health throughout his whole life’ and still devote a full day’s work although he was 85, they raised concerns about his mental faculties

TIMELINE OF FALLOUT BETWEEN TRUMP SIBLINGS AND THEIR NIECE AND NEPHEW For decades: Fred Sr agrees to pay Fred Trump Jr’s family’s medical bills. 1970: Fred Trump Jr and his wife Lisa Trump divorce. 1982: Fred Jr dies aged 42 after having a lifetime of battling alcohol addiction. Fred Sr agrees to cover Linda’s medical expenses, and those of her children, the lawsuit states September 18, 1991: Fred Sr changes his will – Mary and Fred III allege that he did so underneath the undue influence of Donald and all of those other family. June 25, 1999: Fred Sr dies. Estate goes into probate. June 30, 1999: William Trump, Fred III’s son, is born with severe disabilities and seizures which requires extensive medical treatment Early 2000: Mary and Fred III challenge Fred Sr’s will simply because they claim that he was manipulated into cutting them out. March 30, 2000: Trump family informed Fred III, his mother and his sister that their medical health insurance benefits that they had enjoyed all their lives would be terminated on May 1st that year. William’s benefits would terminate on April 1, so two days later. April 27, 2000: Fred III, his wife, Mary and their mother sue Trump family, saying they are cutting their medical health insurance in retaliation for challenging the will. Later in 2000: Lawsuit settled, terms maybe not disclosed.

She claimed: ‘There are very real questions regarding my grandfather’s capacity and the undue quantity of influence exercised by the defendants.

‘There is no doubt that my grandfather was suffering from significant mental impairment during the time he allegedly signed his will.

‘Perfectly content to perjure themselves, all of the defendants swore inside their deposition testimony that my grandfather suffered from not really a scintilla of diminished capacity.

‘The medical records, however, tell a very different tale’.

At the time Fred Sr. changed his will in September 1991 that he was considering undergoing surgery to replace his left hip, which that he did in November that year once the pain became too much.

While his doctors noted he had enjoyed ‘excellent health throughout his whole life’ and still devote a full day’s work although he was 85, they raised concerns about his mental characteristics, according to the suit.

As Fred Sr recovered at the hospital, Dr. Philip D. Wilson, the surgeon-in-chief at Cornell University Medical College who performed the procedure, said his ‘confused state of mind seems aggravated by the procedure’, court papers claim.

Dr. C. Ronald MacKenzie, a colleague of Dr. Wilson’s, wrote in a study dated October 11, 1991 that ‘it was clear throughout the interview that he (Fred Sr.) has significant memory impairment’, the lawsuit papers claim.

Dr. MacKenzie noted in his report, that is in the lawsuit, that there was an ‘obvious decline in his memory in recent years’ and he’d ‘early signs of dementia’.

On November 16 in a separate report, Dr. Wilson gave an admitting diagnosis of hip problems.

But the secondary diagnosis was ‘alcoholic psychosis’ and ‘atrial fibrillation’, or an erratic heartrate.

He noted Fred Sr ‘remains somewhat confused but less combative’ and that his fever ‘may represent alcohol withdrawal’, an undeniable fact Mary draws attention to in her affidavit to bolster her argument.

In February 2000, five months after the will was changed, Robert brought Fred Sr. to Geriatric Medicine Associates at Mt Sinai Hospital in New York for an evaluation of his memory.

Mary claimed Robert told the doctors that Fred Sr’s memory was in ‘notable decline’ for days gone by two years.

Mary argued: ‘This was the exact same man who swore at his deposition, as did his brother and sister, that his father was mentally fit at the time that he made his will.’

The neuropsychological evaluation by Professor Rajendra Jutagir is dated February 4th and 5th of 1992 and states Fred Sr. was referred to him ‘for evaluation of problems with memory’.

Dr. Jutagir wrote that Fred Sr. ‘denied any symptoms of cognitive loss’.

But the examination allegedly proved otherwise – Fred Sr. ‘did not know his birthdate, was unsure of his age and turned to his son for help in responding to some questions’.

Fred Sr. knew that it absolutely was 1992 but was ‘unsure’ about the first two digits of the season.

He was ‘unable to name this hospital’, the notes included in the lawsuit claimed.

In an affidavit Mary claimed when this occurs, she found that in September 1991 Fred Sr rewrote his will so it ‘virtually disinherited’ her and Fred III. The new will divided the majority of the inheritance among his living young ones, meaning Mary and Fred III only got $200,000 each because their father was dead. Pictured l-r: Robert, Elizabeth, Fred, Donald and Maryanne

Dr Jutagir wrote that Robert admitted that his father’s memory was ‘amazing until about age 80, but that notable decline has occurred only in the last two years’.

The report said: ‘The patient now forgets names and will sometimes confuse one business situation with another.’

Dr Jutagir wrote: ‘Immediate recall of stories read to him was poor in accordance with his amount of achievement… conservative estimation suggests performance below 15th percentile.

‘After a delay of 30 minutes recall of the stories was nil. Immediate recall of a story he did read to himself was also impaired as he could remember only 1 detail (out of a possible 23), and showed evidence of mild confabulation.

‘Remote memory was notably was notably impaired as he could only recall 3 of the last 9 presidents.’

In bitter legal filings Donald and his siblings laid out their reasons for refusing to pay for their great nephew William’s healthcare.

The Trumps argued that Mary and Fred III have previously had huge amount of money from them and ought to be thanking them for their generosity.

Rather than suing them a ‘thank-you could be extremely appreciated,’ they claimed.

The Trumps even claimed that William didn’t absolutely need 24/7 care – that they dismissed as ‘expensive baby sitting’ – despite his frequent seizures.

Instead of hiring a nurse, Fred III should have a CPR course from the American Red Cross just in case William has another cardiac arrest – and resuscitate the boy himself.

In her affidavit Mary claimed: ‘For the defendants to threaten the fitness of a 10 month old infant so that you can try and force money and thereby cover up their particular duplicitous conduct is obscene.

‘They have lied in the probate proceeding and they are lying in this proceeding, attempting to paint themselves as kind, loving and concerned individuals when nothing could be farther from the truth’.

The last time Mary spoke publicly about her family was 20 years ago within an article for the New York Daily News where she said Donald and his siblings ‘should be ashamed of themselves’.

She was reportedly the foundation for a New York Times investigation into the President in 2018 which demolished his image as a self made man.

In fact Donald received at the least $413 million from his father and was a millionaire by the time he was eight.