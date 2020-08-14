Trump claims, without evidence, funding USPS will lead to ballot fraud

By
Mayukh Saha
-

President Donald Trump doubled down on his opposition to giving $25 billion in needed funding to the United States Postal Service in order to block expanded mail-in voting for the election because he believes it will benefit the Democrats. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports this comes as a federal judge gave the Trump campaign one day to produce evidence of vote-by-mail fraud in Pennsylvania, which they claim exists. #CNN #News

Post Views: 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR