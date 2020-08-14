President Donald Trump doubled down on his opposition to giving $25 billion in needed funding to the United States Postal Service in order to block expanded mail-in voting for the election because he believes it will benefit the Democrats. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports this comes as a federal judge gave the Trump campaign one day to produce evidence of vote-by-mail fraud in Pennsylvania, which they claim exists. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Trump claims, without evidence, funding USPS will lead to ballot fraud
Most Popular
Barcelona are the best team in the world and must show it against Bayern...
The intense midfielder is determined his side stay the team to beat in spite of a frustrating season locally Arturo Vidal has...
Which industries will thrive—or be in the crosshairs—in a Biden-Harris administration, according to analysts
The speculation is over. With Joe Biden's statement of his vice president choice, Kamala Harris, financiers now have a clear photo of the Democratic...
Trump doesn't refute false Kamala Harris birther theory
At a press briefing, Donald Trump did not refute a false birther theory about Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), telling the reporter who asked about...
Attorney Ordered to Pay $5.2M for Releasing Bitcoin Funds From Escrow
A federal judge has actually ruled that a New York attorney is accountable for paying back a crypto financial investment company after...
TKSTAR Vehicles Car GPS Tracker,Waterproof 3G GPS Tracking Device Motorcycle Trucks Locator Finder Strong...
Price: (as of - Details) Features: ♥Real time free tracking, GSM/GPS dual mode positioning, positioning accuracy of up to 5 meters. ♥7800mAh ultra...
Trail Blazers vs. Nets score: Live updates as Portland tries to clinch No. 8...
It all comes down...
Did Khloé Kardashian Just Cryptically Confirm She’s Back With Tristan Thompson?
It seems like we’ve been waiting FOREVER for confirmation of a reunion between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. No, seriously. Rumors have been swirling that...
Samsung’s most affordable 5G phone, the Galaxy A51, is now available on Verizon
Samsung's affordable midrange 5G phone, the Galaxy A51, is lastly available atVerizon Compared to other phones launched within the previous year, the $550...