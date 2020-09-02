Trump Claims Riots Are Being Funded By Outside Groups

By
Jasyson
-

President Trump drifted the concept that rioters in Democrat- managed cities are being funded by “some very stupid rich people,” presuming regarding recommend there is a continuous examination into different attacks that occurred outside the Republican National Convention.

In an interview with Fox News character Laura Ingraham, the President referenced the RNC attacks that included Senator Rand Paul and black Democrat Trump- advocate Vernon Davis being pestered and confronted in the streets outside the White House.

Trump declared that an unnamed RNC guest taking a trip to Washington had actually experienced “thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that” on an airplane from out of town.

“This person was coming to the Republican National Convention and there were like seven people in the plane [with] this person, and then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage,” he passed on. “This is all happening.”

RELATED: Bombshell: DHS Secretary Chad Wolf …

Source link

Post Views: 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR