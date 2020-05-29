Trump claims ignorance of origins of racist shooting phrase red-flagged by Twitter

Donald Trump claimed ignorance in regards to the origin of a phrase he tweeted – “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” – about violent protests in Minneapolis after a 46-year-old black man was killed by a white police officer.

“I don’t know where it came from, where it originated. It’s accurate,” Mr Trump stated, saying he was unaware it was uttered by Miami’s police chief amid racial violence there in 1967.

More follows…