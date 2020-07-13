Trump claims he’s ‘many points up in Texas’ after polls show Biden within the margin of error

President Trump called polls ‘phony’ that showed Democrat Joe Biden within spitting distance of him in Texas.

‘I read where I was one point up in Texas. I’m not one point up in Texas, we’re many points up. I saved the oil industry,’ Trump told reporters at the White House Monday.

The president had been asked how feasible it would be to have his convention in Jacksonville, Florida in six weeks with coronavirus cases in that state at record highs.

President Trump said he was ‘many points up in Texas’ claiming that he ‘saved the oil industry in the state. One new poll from Texas showed the president just one point ahead of his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Another had Biden five points ahead in the reliably red state

Polls out of Texas and Georgia show Democrat Joe Biden (pictured) competitive in those states. President Trump said Monday that wasn’t the case, arguing that 2016 polls in the two states were close too, but he beat Hillary Clinton easily

He said that they were ‘gonna see’ and noted that the coronavirus cases ‘built up a little bit.’

‘We’re going to do something that will be great,’ the president added before changing the subject to his polls. ‘We think we’re doing very well. We had poll numbers a little while ago that are great,’ the president said.

A CBS News/YouGov poll of Texas conducted between July 7 and 10 found that Trump’s support at 46 per cent and Biden’s at 45 per cent.

A Dallas Morning News poll conducted between June 29 and July 7, showed Biden five points ahead of Trump, receiving 48 per cent of the Texas vote to Trump’s 43 per cent.

The Real Clear Politics average of Texas surveys shows the two presidential candidate tied.

‘It’s the same story, it’s suppression polls that we had in 2016, phony polls. Fake news, phony polls, same thing – and we’re doing very well,’ the president continued.

Trump pointed to Texas and Georgia – two states that have traditionally been reliably Republican in presidential races – as places where he’s doing well.

‘Two months ago I saved the oil industry – I created it, we became No. 1, we had millions of jobs – and we saved it, so Texas is not going to have to let go of millions of millions of people,’ Trump went on.

It was unclear what policy he implemented that he was referring to.

The president, rightly, recalled the 2016 chatter that suggested Texas might be in play for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

A number of stories were written about Texas moving blue in the aftermath of the release of the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape that briefly looked to tank Trump’s campaign a month before the election.

But another game-changer happened before Americans cast their ballots, with then FBI Director James Comey alerting Congress that the Clinton email investigation was back on when State Department emails were found on a laptop that belonged to disgraced ex-congressman Anthony Weiner.

Weiner’s then wife Huma Abedin was a top Clinton aide.

By the time election day rolled around, Trump’s standing had improved.

He won Texas by nearly nine points.

‘They said it last time too, they said Texas was too close to call. This was like three months before the election. And then I won Texas in a blowout,’ the president recalled Monday. ‘They called it the minute the polls closed.’

Trump said the same thing of Georgia.

‘On election night, two seconds after the poll closed they called Georgia,’ he said.

In 2016, Trump won Georgia by about five points.

Of the two polls that were recently conducted in Georgia, Trump was leading one and Biden the other.

A Fox News poll from late June showed Biden with a three point advantage over the incumbent president.

A OAN/Gravis poll from early July showed Trump two points ahead.

Democrats have come close to unseating Republicans state-wide in the two states.

In 2018, Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke lost to incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz by 2.6 points in the U.S. Senate contest. It was a Democrat’s best showing since 1978.

The same year in Georgia, Stacey Abrams, the top Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives, nearly toppled Republican Brian Kemp to win the governor’s mansion.

Kemp beat Abrams by 1.4 per cent.

He stayed on as Georgia’s secretary of state throughout the campaign leading to conflict of interest accusations, as he was overseeing an election when he was a candidate.