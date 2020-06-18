Trump claims he deserves credit for making Juneteenth ‘very famous’

“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump said in reference to the rally date in an interview published Thursday. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”

The President was originally scheduled to hold his first political rally because the start of the coronavirus pandemic on Juneteenth, but eventually pushed the event right back a day, to June 20.

CNN’s Harmeet Kaur and Jason Hoffman contributed to this report.

Source link