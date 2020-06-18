Trump claims he deserves credit for making Juneteenth ‘very famous’

“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump said in reference to the rally date in an interview published Thursday. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”
The President was originally scheduled to hold his first political rally because the start of the coronavirus pandemic on Juneteenth, but eventually pushed the event right back a day, to June 20.
The comments come as Trump serves as president for a nation whose population continues to protest police violence and systematic racism after George Floyd’s death as a result of Minneapolis cops in May.
But, according to the report, the President also asked an aide during the interview whether she had heard about the holiday “and she pointed out that the White House had issued a statement last year commemorating the day.”
Trump did not seem to realize that his White House have been putting out public statements commemorating the afternoon throughout his tenure in office.
“Oh, really? We put out a statement? The Trump White House put out a statement?” Trump said, adding that that has been “good.”
Trump also told the Journal that it was a black Secret Service agent who told him this is of Juneteenth.
When the rally was still schedule to occur on the break, Trump told Fox News: “The undeniable fact that I’m having a rally on that day — you can think about that very positively as a celebration. Because a rally in my experience is a celebration.
“It’s an interesting date. It wasn’t done for that reason, but it’s an interesting date.”
CNN’s Harmeet Kaur and Jason Hoffman contributed to this report.