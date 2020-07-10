Trump claims federal forces were ‘all set to go into Seattle’ when mayor ordered CHOP dismantled

SEATTLE POLICE RETAKE STATIONHOUSE IN ‘CHOP’ FOLLOWING DURKAN ORDERS

Seattle police forcefully cleared out the “CHOP” area July 1 after weeks of protests that culminated in two fatal shootings, forcing the city’s Democratic leadership to act after weeks of mounting scrutiny.

“We were all set to go into Seattle. Frankly, I looked forward to it.” — President Trump, ‘Hannity’

Trump repeatedly offered to deploy the National Guard, vowing maybe not to “let Seattle be occupied by anarchists” and threatening to “straighten it out” if local leaders didn’t. After Durkan’s repeated objections, Trump said that he was prepared to just take matters into his own hands.

“We were all set to go into Seattle,” he said. “Frankly, I looked forward to it.”

SEATTLE FATHER MOURNING LOSS OF SON KILLED IN ‘CHOP’ GETS CALL FROM TRUMP

The day after Seattle police reclaimed the “CHOP” area on Durkan’s orders, Trump personally reached out to the father of a 19-year-old who was gunned down in the zone.

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr. had made a heart-wrenching appearance on “Hannity” describing his experience since his son’s June 20 death.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump said he invited Anderson to go to the White House “when things get adjusted,” telling Hannity that his position “is so tough. I mean, what he is going through is so tough and he was treated very badly.”

“They didn’t even tell him what had happened when it had happened,” the president added. “Very sad thing, but I did speak to him and had a great but very sad conversation, and so … when he’s ready, he’ll be coming down to the White House.”