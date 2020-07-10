Trump claims federal forces were ‘all set to go into Seattle’ when mayor ordered CHOP dismantled 

Donald Trump claimed federal forces were ‘all set to go into Seattle’ to dismantle the city’s occupied protest zone when the mayor finally issued the executive order to vacate the area.

Trump said federal troops ‘were moving in very soon’ and that he ‘looked forward to it’ but Seattle police went in first to reclaim the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone on June 1.

Mayor Jenny Durkan branded the gathering at the East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park an ‘unlawful assembly’ and demanded all barriers be removed in an order issued a week ago.

Police officers in riot gear arrested 31 people within just 30 minutes in the zone – which had seen two deadly shootings and crime rise by more than 500 per cent in only over three weeks.

People had occupied a few blocks around a park and the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct after officers abandoned the building on June 8 following clashes with protesters calling for a conclusion to police brutality.

President Trump told Fox News: ‘We were moving in, we were going in very soon.’

He said federal troops ‘were all set to go into Seattle’ and he ‘looked forward to it’ but Seattle police went in before them.

TIMELINE OF VIOLENCE IN SEATTLE’S CHOP ZONE June 8: Protesters occupy the location; police abandoned the precinct June 20: A 19-year-old man is shot dead and a 33-year-old man was wounded June 24: Nearby companies and home owners filed a federal lawsuit against the city June 29: Two teens shot – one fatally – in Jeep at zone’s concrete barriers June 30: Barricades at Seattle’s cop-free zone are torn down as protesters replace concrete barriers with trash cans and couches July 1: Early hours : Mayor Jenny Durkan demand all barriers are removed after a 525 per cent spike in violent crimes in the area 5am: Police swarm the zone 5:30am: Eyewitnesses say officers have cleared the area 7am: Chief Carmen Best confirms police took back precinct

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the Seattle protest area, as well as city and state leaders.

He tweeted last week that the protesters ‘have ZERO respect for Government.’

At least 100 cops swarmed the zone called CHOP at about 5am last Wednesday and a loud bang was heard at about 6.15am followed by a cloud of smoke.

Eyewitness Omari Salisbury said: ‘The Seattle Police Department basically reclaimed the precinct in less than 30 minutes, five feet at the same time with the bicycle officers out in the front.’

Police tweeted: ‘Because suspects in recent shootings may be in the area, and because a number of them in the area now take over firearms, Seattle Police officers involved in this morning’s response will be built with additional protective gear.’

Officers tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters.

Police tore down fences that protesters had erected around their tents and used batons to poke inside bushes, apparently looking for those who might be hiding inside.

The move to dismantle the location followed the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, named as Antonio Mays Jr, in the first hours of Monday morning.

A 14-year-old was also critically injured when eyewitnesses say armed security inside the zone fired 300 rounds.

Lorenzo Anderson, 19, was shot on the protest area on June 20.

His father, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, said: ‘This does not look like a protest to me forget about. That just looks like they just took over and said we could take over once we want to.’