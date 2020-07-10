Trump claims far left ‘brainwashed’ Biden in ‘Hannity’ exclusive: ‘He doesn’t know what he is doing’

BIDEN’S DEM PLATFORM RECOMMENDATIONS SIGNAL CONCESSIONS TO SANDERS-AOC WING ON CLIMATE CHANGE

“I think they brainwashed him,” the president added. “They brainwashed him. He doesn’t know the place he is. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. And our nation will undergo. Our inventory markets will crash. Bad issues will occur.

They will defund the police. They will abolish the police. It can be, possibly [there will be] a backlash or possibly it’s going to simply go to hell like Venezuela.”

Later in the interview, Hannity requested Trump if Biden was attempting to “back out” of scheduled debates this fall, which prompted an odd change as as to whether or not Biden mentioned he repeatedly underwent cognitive” or COVID-19 checks.

“He meant the COVID tests,” Trump mentioned. “He didn’t mean cognitive. He meant COVID.”

Hannity responded that the previous vice chairman had mentioned final week at a press convention that his cognitive potential was “constantly tested.”

“He didn’t mean that because you don’t have those tests that often,” Trump insisted earlier than difficult Biden to take the identical cognitive take a look at he underwent at Walter Reed Medical Center. “He didn’t mean that because he hasn’t taken any cognitive test because he couldn’t pass one.”

Trump additionally mocked Biden for his look whereas carrying a “massive” masks, saying it makes the Democratic nomiee “feel good.”

“And I expect to be wearing a mask when I go into Walter Reed. You’re in a hospital setting. I think it’s a very appropriate thing,” Trump acknowledged. “I have no problem with a mask. I don’t think you need one when you’re tested all the time. Everybody around you is tested.”

The president as soon as once more defended his administration’s dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic, telling Hannity that White House coronavirus activity pressure member Dr. Anthony Fauci is a “nice man” earlier than claiming that he had made “a lot of mistakes.” He additionally criticized the media for specializing in the rise in circumstances and ignoring the decline in the loss of life charge.

“They don’t talk about death because deaths are way down,” Trump mentioned.

The president additionally flirted with the concept of pardoning key figures in the Russia investigation, together with longtime adviser Roger Stone, former marketing campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“President Obama and Joe Biden spied on my campaign,” Trump insisted. “They knew everything that was going on. They were in the rooms when everyone was talking about it. These people all work for them. I know how the White House works. I guess I can say now better than anybody. And they knew everything that was going on.”

Trump declined to decide to any pardons Thursday evening, however informed Hannity, “”I’m all the time pondering, I’m all the time pondering.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Allie Raffa contributed to this report.