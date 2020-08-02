Trump claims doctors called the results of his cognitive test 'unbelievable'

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota speaks with former Trump Organization Executive Vice President Barbara Res and CNN Commentator Michael D’Antonio about President Trump’s claim on Fox News that he recently took a cognitive test and the results surprised his doctors.
