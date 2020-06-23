Trump claims border wall ‘stopped Covid’ in Arizona – even as state breaks record for coronavirus cases

Donald Trump said within a visit to Arizona on Tuesday that his southern border wall “stopped Covid” even as the state reported a brand new record high for confirmed cases of the respiratory disease.
The barrier “stopped Covid, it stopped everything,” that he said before heading from a briefing to view a section of the barrier. The state reported 3,591 new cases on Tuesday, a brand new record, based on AZcentral.com.
More follows…
