Trump claims bikers and boaters for Trump parades PROVE polls are wrong

President Trump again pointed to his support from boaters and bikers as more concrete evidence he is ahead of Joe Biden in the presidential race than his standing in the polls, where he lags behind his Democratic rival.

‘I think there’s more spirit now than there’s ever been for my campaign and that includes 2016 where obviously there was great enthusiasm, great spirit,’ Trump told reporters Monday during a day trip to North Carolina.

He pointed to Florida as an example, ‘And you have thousands of boats out on the ocean, out on the intercoastal, you look at other states where likewise you have thousands of boats and they’re all waving the Trump sign, Trump-Pence sign.’

President Donald Trump again pointed to his support from bikers and boaters that he was ahead in the presidential race and said that internal polls showed him leading Joe Biden in key swing states

The president made the claims during a stop in North Carolina, which publicly released polling on Monday showed him seven points behind Joe Biden in the important swing state

President Trump pointed to boats in Florida like this one as evidence that he was winning against Democrat Joe Biden, who has had an edge in the polls in recent weeks

President Trump pointed to all of the boaters who have Trump flags on their boats. While the president referenced supporters in Florida, this boat was captured on the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, an important swing state

The president also talked about the support he had from bikers. Over the Memorial Day weekend, President Trump invited a number of bikers to the White House to show that he supported them in return

‘Where you have Bikers for Trump with lines that are miles long on highways going along on weekends,’ the president went on.

A North Carolina poll conducted by NBC News/Marist and released Monday found the president trailing Biden by seven points. A national Harvard-Harris poll that dropped Monday had the president down 10 points against the Democrats’ presumptive nominee.

Trump called the polls being released publicly ‘fake.’

‘It’s the same suppression-type polls,’ he said.

The president said internal polls showed him winning in key states including North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Florida. He said he was ‘substantially’ ahead in Georgia, which is historically a red state but one Democrats, for years, have tried to peel away.

He also gave reporters a laundry list of his accomplishments.

‘I think when people see all that we’ve done – even Space Force – we created a force, an actual, you know, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines – it’s pretty amazing – Coast Guard and now Space Force,’ Trump said at one point. ‘That hasn’t happened in 75 years.’

Trump gave a similar answer when asked if he was the ‘underdog’ in the presidential race by a reporter at a July 14 Rose Garden press conference.

‘You look at the intercoastal in Florida, you look at the lakes you see thousands of boats with Trump signs, American signs, you’ve got the Trump-Pence sign all over,’ Trump said then. ‘You look at bikers for miles and miles riding up highways proudly with their signs,’ he continued.

New polling from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research does find that Trump voters are more enthusiastic about their candidate.

Biden supporters, on the other hand, are less enthusiastic about the man, but anxious about Trump remaining in office, which is motivating them.

Just 31 per cent of Biden supporters polled said they were excited about casting a ballot for him, compared with 42 per cent of the president’s supporters.

But 72 per cent of Biden’s supporters reported they were anxious about the 2020 election, compared to 52 per cent of Trump supporters.