President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday evening that former Vice President Joe Biden was staying in his basement – only to tweet footage showing the Democratic presidential candidate out on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania a few minutes later.

On Wednesday evening, Trump appeared on Hannity where that he claimed that Biden had ‘been in the basement for a long time.’ Trump continued by claiming that the nominee was ‘not running his campaign. People are running his campaign.’

The president continued: ‘I see quotes all the time saying he said this and he said that about me and they’re long, beautiful flowing sentences.

‘I said “Joe didn’t make that statement and Joe doesn’t even know that statement was made.” But they are leaving him there and sooner or later he is likely to have to emerge for air.’

Shortly after his appearance, that he tweeted a clip of Biden at a Wednesday campaign stop in Darby, Pennsylvania.

Biden has somewhat been out of his home state of Delaware, having met with the household of George Floyd in Houston. Biden also met with prominent civil rights activists Al Sharpton among others.

Trump has perhaps not met with any members of the Floyd family but that he has ‘spoken’ with them.

Biden has campaigned in various parts of Pennsylvania since the state just isn’t far from Delaware.

Donald Trump on Wednesday called John Bolton ‘a liar and washed up guy’, accusing his former adviser of ‘breaking the law’ with his bombshell book.

The president told Sean Hannity the information in Bolton’s tell-all memoir is ‘highly classified’. The Department of Justice on Wednesday evening sought an emergency order to block its publication, The Washington Post reports.

Biden has notably been out of his home state of Delaware, having met with the family of George Floyd in Houston. Biden at a black church in Delaware on June 1

Bolton’s 577-page book paints an unvarnished portrait of Trump and his administration, amounting to probably the most vivid, first-person account yet of how Trump conducts himself in office.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News Wednesday Trump said: ‘He (Bolton) broke the law. He was a washed up guy and I gave him the opportunity and I wasn’t very enamored.’

Bolton claims Trump ‘pleaded’ with China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to greatly help his reelection prospects. He also accuses the president of being driven by political calculations when creating national security decisions.