Trump Claims Biden Has Been ‘Brainwashed’ And Warns ‘He’s Been Taken Over By The Radical Left’

On Thursday, President Trump said presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden has been “brainwashed” by the “radical left.”

“Joe is just, look let’s face it, he’s been taken over by the radical left,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “He has no clue what they’re doing.”

Trump: ‘They brainwashed’ Biden’

“They brainwashed him, he doesn’t know where he is, he doesn’t know what he’s doing and our country will suffer. Our stock markets will crash, bad things will happen,” Trump said.

Trump also referred to a “deal” that he says Biden made with self-described socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, citing the Democratic platform released Wednesday by the Biden-Sanders “Unity Task Force,” which presented recommendations on some key progressive issues, but didn’t go all in on Sanders’s radical agenda.

Trump said Biden is “worse than Bernie Sanders at his best.”

Trump on Biden: ‘He has been completely taken over, I think it’s because that he doesn’t comprehend what’s going on’

“He has been completely taken over, I think it’s because he doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Trump said.

The 74-year-old Trump dismissed worries that Biden, 77, isn’t fit for president due to his age. The president said he knows “other people in their late 80s, early 90s” which can be “100 percent mentally sharp.”

But Trump did say Biden should have a cognitive test, which the President claims that he “aced.”

Why isn’t the conventional media calling for Joe Biden release a the results of his cognitive test? https://t.co/5q1rBww0yf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2020

“I took one very recently when the radical left was saying, ‘Is he all there, is he all there?’ I proved it, because I aced it. He should take the very same test,” Trump said.

Team Biden campaign didn’t immediately react to Trump’s attack on their candidate.

Likewise, Biden in addition has questioned Trump’s cognitive ability and whether he was fit for office.