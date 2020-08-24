Trump-centric convention to emphasize Republicans’ party of one

The President will appear on each night of the convention, not on the last night as is standard. And when he isn’t getting the spotlight, one of his family members will be on phase or waiting in the wings. That universality will feed his yearning for attention and pleasure his fans. But hours of Trump TELEVISION appear not likely to recover disillusioned moderate Republicans and independents, and will play straight into Democratic declares that Trump’s self-obsession and rejection to listen makes crises even worse.
A Trump project advisor informed CNN’s Jim Acosta that assistants are questioning the President’s choice to appear every night of theconvention The advisor stated the impact of Trump remaining in the spotlight each night will eliminate from the drama that must develop to the last night of the convention.
“People are tired of pushing back on the President. That’s why he is speaking every night,” the advisor stated. “He just can’t handle attention going anywhere but him.”