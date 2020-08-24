Trump-centric convention to emphasize Republicans’ party of one

The President will appear on each night of the convention, not on the last night as is standard. And when he isn’t getting the spotlight, one of his family members will be on phase or waiting in the wings. That universality will feed his yearning for attention and pleasure his fans. But hours of Trump TELEVISION appear not likely to recover disillusioned moderate Republicans and independents, and will play straight into Democratic declares that Trump’s self-obsession and rejection to listen makes crises even worse.

A Trump project advisor informed CNN’s Jim Acosta that assistants are questioning the President’s choice to appear every night of theconvention The advisor stated the impact of Trump remaining in the spotlight each night will eliminate from the drama that must develop to the last night of the convention.

“People are tired of pushing back on the President. That’s why he is speaking every night,” the advisor stated. “He just can’t handle attention going anywhere but him.”

Last week’s smooth virtual Democratic convention raised expectations for the Trump program, not least because he represented his challenger Joe Biden ahead of time as bumbling and senile, and after that slammed the convention as boring. Trump desires a more spontaneous program, however any problems in the live efficiency will include to his credibility for turmoil and mismanagement.

Still, Republicans have an opening: They can do a much better task than Democrats of highlighting the anger and financial disenfranchisement of working-class neighborhoods …

Read The Full Article