Trump cared little about North Korea’s nuclear weapons and treated Kim Jong-un summit as publicity exercise, Bolton says

Donald Trump cared little about North Korea’s nuclear arsenal when he met with Kim Jong Un and was more interested in making new friends with the dictator as he treated the historic meeting as “an exercise in publicity,” a former senior aide says.

“Trump told … me he was prepared to sign a substance-free communique, have his press conference to declare victory and then get out of town,” former Trump national security adviser John Bolton writes in a coming book, according to the Washington Post.

More follows…