Trump cancels Republican convention activities in Jacksonville

In a striking turnabout, Trump said he informed his team that his focus was on protecting the American people, even though aides advised him they could make an in-person convention safe.

“I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It’s just not right,” Trump said at the White House. “To have a big convention, it’s not the right time.”

“There’s nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe,” Trump said.

He said he would still deliver a convention speech but in a “different form.”