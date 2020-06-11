Trump campaign urges TV networks to cover Biden events: Expose his ‘rambling displays of incoherence’

“We formally join Joe Biden’s campaign in their call for the national news media, particularly cable and broadcast television outlets, to carry Biden’s remarks and unscripted events in their entirety,” Parscale said. “The failure to expose the American people to these rambling displays of incoherence, ineptitude, and forgetfulness is depriving voters of a clear picture of Biden’s inability to execute the duties of the office that he seeks.

Parscale added, “Stop protecting Biden. Air the events.”

ALYSSA MILANO SAYS BIDEN/HARRIS TICKET ‘MUST’ HAPPEN: ‘THE RIGHT TEAM WITH THIS MOMENT IN HISTORY’

Meanwhile, at a Philadelphia campaign event on Thursday, Biden made a set of debateable remarks.

Biden claimed that the death of George Floyd had more of a “worldwide impact” compared to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Biden said throughout a roundtable discussion. “It’s just like television changed the Civil Rights movement for the better when they saw Bull Connor and his dogs ripping the clothes off of elderly black women going to church and firehoses ripping the skin off of young kids.”

Biden criticized President Trump’s scheduled rally in Tulsa on June 19, known as the holiday Juneteenth that commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation. However, he appeared to mix up the place of the rally with Texas, circumstances Trump was visiting today and also mistaking the location of the Black Wall Street massacre, which took place in Tulsa.

JORDAN PEELE POKES FUN AT DEMS FOR SPORTING KENTE CLOTH WITH ‘GET OUT’ COMPARISON

“He’s going down to Texas on Juneteenth, right? The first major massacre, literally speaking, of the Black Wall Street, right? Years ago.”

Another clip from the event which was being circulated by the Trump campaign was an instant where Biden appeared to struggle to complete a thought that he was making.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Much of the Trump campaign’s strategy to defeat Biden is to question his mental capacity as he seeks ot get to be the commander in chief. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign is using the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak and Trump’s handling of the George Floyd protests to argue the president doesn’t deserve a second term and that he’s unable to heal racial divisions.