Trump Campaign Touts 4M Online Viewers for Tulsa Rally

President Trump’s first reelection rally since the pandemic hit the USA was seen by at least 4 million, according to his PR committee. Tim Murtaugh, the Director of Communications for Trump’s reelection campaign mentioned that “President Trump’s rally in Tulsa attracted over 4 million unique viewers across all of the campaign’s digital media channels. The live-streamed pre-rally shows drew an audience of more than 2.5 million unique viewers by themselves.”

Post this, Murtaugh took a slight dig at the media.

“The news media, which encouraged protestors and bombarded Americans for more than a week with dire warnings against attending a Trump rally, are still unable to prevent President Trump from reaching the people,” said Murtaugh. Despite the BLM outrage that was sweeping through the nation, there were still quite a few supporters of Trump who were dedicated enough to brave everything and attend.

Murtagh’s statements come up after the Democrats mocked the Presidential rally of not having enough people to fill in the seats. Rep. Ted Lieu also quipped that the entire debacle could be a mixture of both the coronavirus scare, and the release of Daniel Craig’s ‘Knives Out’ on Amazon Prime.

The Twitter-sphere too was adrift with netizens drawing parallels between his rally and his inauguration speech at the White House, back in 2017. While several reports claimed that it had the largest audience at any inauguration anywhere, the truth seems to be quite far off.

To add salt to the injury, several TikTok users came forward accepting responsibility to pre-ordering tickets to the rally- with no intention of ever showing up.