Trump campaign to host nightly recap of Democratic Convention to highlight ‘radical socialism’ of the left

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump campaign will host a nightly recap of the Democratic National Convention, as part of its fast action efforts and counter-programming, which they state will highlight the “radical socialism” of the left, Fox News has actually discovered.

A Trump campaign main informed Fox News on Sunday that the campaign, in action to nightly Democratic Convention shows, will release “The Real Joe Biden,” a recap of the Democrats’ nightly occasions.

RNC CHAIRWOMAN PREVIEWS DEM CONVENTION WEEK PLANS

The defense, which will consist of panels and commentary from Team Trump, will occur at 11p. m. each night.

An main informed Fox News that the nightly reveal will “break down everything Team Trump saw throughout the night.”

“The radical, leftist takeover of Joe Biden is complete and Team Trump will be exposing that truth with nightly programming,” Ali Pardo, Deputy Communications Director for the Trump Campaign, informed Fox News Sunday.“Democrats won’t be honest about Biden at their convention, so we will be.”

Pardo included: “Joe Biden will raise taxes by $4 trillion, give work permits to illegal aliens so they can compete for American jobs, and impose the job-killing Green New Deal on every person in this country.”

The very first live broadcast will be hosted by senior advisor Mercedes Schlapp and 2020 Strategic Adviser Boris Epshteyn, and will include visitors consisting of GOP National Spokeswoman Liz Harrington, Trump campaign senior advisor Steve Cortes, and …