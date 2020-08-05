Trump campaign sues Nevada over mail-in voting bill

“The RNC has a vital interest in protecting the ability of Republican voters to cast, and Republican candidates to receive, effective votes in Nevada elections and elsewhere,” the suit stated.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread out throughout the nation, some states have actually wanted to broaden mail-in voting alternatives ahead of November’s election. President Donald Trump, nevertheless, has falsely claimed that broadened mail-in voting will result in scams in the election. As CNN has actually formerly reported, voting- by-mail rarely results in scams

CNN has actually connected to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, whose workplace manages elections in the state, for discuss the suit.

The Democratic- managed Nevada state legislature passed a sweeping election bill along celebration lines over the weekend, andGov Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, signed the legislation Monday afternoon.

Sisolak stated in a tweet on Monday, “I signed AB 4, which ensures protections for Nevadans to vote safely at the November election during the pandemic. During this global pandemic, I made a commitment that we’d do all we can to allow Nevadans to safely cast a ballot in the upcoming November election.” The legislation will enable election authorities to send out absentee tallies to every “active registered voter” in the state. It will likewise extend the due date for when mail-in tallies can be counted after Election Day, so mailed-in tallies can still be counted if they get here one week after November 3. The legislation …

